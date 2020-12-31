Xiaomi Mi 11 has the same cost as iPhone 12

The other day, Xiaomi introduced its new flagship Mi 11. As it turned out, a worthy rival, the iPhone 12, was recorded as its competitors.

True, representatives of Xiaomi themselves compare their creation with the iPhone 12. So, according to Pan Jiutang, partner of the investment department of Xiaomi Industry Investment, the cost price of Xiaomi Mi 11 is at the level of iPhone 12.

Previously, analysts believed that the cost of the iPhone 12 is about $ 373. But if the Xiaomi Mi 11 in China (where it is only sold so far) costs from $ 612, then the iPhone 12 in the same market is $430 more expensive.

True, you should still wait until the cost of Xiaomi Mi 11 is calculated by experts, and not by company representatives, who, by the way, believe that Xiaomi Mi 11 is more advanced than the older iPhone 12 Pro Max.