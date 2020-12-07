Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro passed 3C certification

Chinese insider Digital Chat Station spotted the flagship smartphones Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro in the 3C agency database.

According to the leak, both devices will be equipped with 2845 mAh and 2390 mAh batteries. These will be dual batteries. That is, their actual capacity will be 5000 mAh. Both smartphones will support 55-watt fast charging. Thanks to it, devices can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Recall, according to rumors, Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will debut this month. These will be the first smartphones on the market with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor on board. New products are also credited with up to 12 GB of RAM, OLED displays with FHD+ and QHD + resolution and 120 Hz, and main cameras with several modules.