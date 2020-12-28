Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro camera tested in DxOMark

Experts from the French laboratory DxOMark have published the results of the camera test of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone.

The device received 121 points for photographic capabilities, 110 points for the video, and 61 points for zoom quality. The final rating of the camera was 118 points. This is a 23rd place in the ranking of the best camera phones on the market. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 + are at the same level. At the same time, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is inferior to its brothers Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition (120), Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (121), Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (128), and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (133).

In general, the smartphone shoots well for its money. According to DxOMark experts, the camera of the device has accurate exposure, dynamic range, white balance, and color rendition. That being said, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro does not do very well with photos and videos at night. Also, the smartphone does not have the fastest autofocus when shooting indoors.