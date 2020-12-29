Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro received the December MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi has released a new firmware version for Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones.

We are talking about the December update MIUI 12. The system came out with the build number MIUI V12.0.9.0.QJDMIXM and weighs more than 300 MB. Unfortunately, the firmware is still based on Android 10. The update to Android 11 is definitely not worth waiting for this year. Most likely, it will be released in January-February.

Of the innovations, a fresh security patch was added to the update. In addition, bugs were corrected in the software, and the operation of the mobile network was optimized.

The firmware has already begun to spread in waves to smartphones around the world.