Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi 10T Pro started updating to Android 11

Xiaomi has released Android 11 update for several more smartphones.

We are talking about the flagships Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi 10T Pro. The system received build number 12.1.1.0 RJDINXM and weighs 2.8 GB. The security patch for January and the main features of this version of the “green robot” was added to it. In addition, the developers have fixed minor bugs, as well as improved the autonomy and stability of the software.

Smartphone users in India have started getting the firmware so far. In other regions, the update will be released a little later.

As a reminder, Xiaomi launches MIUI 12.5 shell testing on the global market. Owners of 25 models can participate.