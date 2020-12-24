Xiaomi Mi 10i appeared on the official poster

A few days ago, Xiaomi announced the presentation date for the Mi 10i smartphone. Now, thanks to a leak, details about the device have appeared on the network.

The publication MyDrivers got hold of the official poster of the device. The image confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10i would be a complete replica of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, debuted in China a month ago. The smartphone will receive the same body colors and identical specifications. The only difference is the logo on the back cover – Mi instead of Redmi.

That is, the device will be equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS-display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, an eight-core Snapdragon 750G processor with a 5G modem, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of ROM, a 4820 mAh battery and a quad-camera with the main sensor. Samsung Isocell HM2 108 MP. How much the smartphone will cost in the global market is still unknown. In China, they ask for it for $240.

We will remind you that Xiaomi is now still preparing to present the flagship line Mi 11. New items should be presented next week.