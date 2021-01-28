Xiaomi is working on two smartphones with 67W wireless charging

While Xiaomi is preparing for the global launch of the flagship Mi 11, information has appeared on the network about two more top-end devices of the company.

A dataminer from the XDA-Developers forum poked around in the MIUI 12.5 test firmware and found a mention of two devices in the code. The first is codenamed Star and the second Mars. Presumably Star is the future Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, but with what name Mars will enter the market, it is not yet clear. Perhaps it will be the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The code says that both new items will be able to boast support for fast wireless charging at 67W, although it was previously said that in the Mi 11 Pro it will be 80W. In any case, we will find out everything for sure at the end of February. That’s when the smartphone should be announced. Recall that it is credited with a Snapdragon 888 chip, a QHD + OLED screen with a hole and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, up to 16 GB of RAM, as well as a periscope camera, which the regular Mi 11 does not have. It, according to rumors, will support 10x optical zoom and 120x hybrid.