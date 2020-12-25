Xiaomi is working on new Mi Notebook Pro models with 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors

Xiaomi, six months after the announcement of the Mi Notebook Pro 2020, is going to release new models of the device.

Three versions of the laptop were spotted in the Geekbench benchmark database. The novelties are codenamed TIMI Laptop and three different processors. The first model will receive an Intel Core i5-11300H chip with a maximum clock speed of 4.38 GHz, and the second one will receive an Intel Core i7-11370H SoC at 4.78 GHz. An AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor will power the latest version with a frequency of 4.24 GHz. All three laptops will be equipped with 16 GB of RAM.

There is no other information about the devices yet, but we can assume that they will receive metal cases, displays with thin bezels, Nvidia graphics cards, and SSDs. New items will cost about 1000 US dollars. They should be submitted early next year.