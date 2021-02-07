Xiaomi is preparing to unveil the Black Shark 4 smartphone

This year, Xiaomi should introduce a new gaming smartphone Black Shark 4, which will replace last year’s Black Shark 3. And now the new product has appeared in the Google Play Console.

The smartphone, codenamed “kaiser” and model code KSR-A0, was spotted on the Google Play Console last week with a FullHD + screen and 8GB of RAM. Most likely, it is Black Shark 4. Now another model has appeared on the site with the model designation PRS-A0 and the code name Penrose. Most likely, this is the older Black Shark 4 Pro.

Some of the characteristics of the smartphone are indicated: Android 11, 12 GB of RAM, and a FullHD+ display. The processor is designated SM8250, that is, Snapdragon 865. But this is most likely a mistake since the new Black Shark 4 is credited with the top-end Snapdragon 888.

The Google Play Console also contains an image of the novelty, albeit not very clear. On it you can see the physical control buttons on the sides and a round hole for the front camera in the center.

As a reminder, Black Shark 4 should get a 6.67-inch display with Full HD + resolution and an aspect ratio of 20: 9, a 4500 mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast charging. It will charge your smartphone up to 100% in just 15 minutes.