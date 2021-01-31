Xiaomi is preparing to release a new gaming smartphone Black Shark 4, which will replace the Black Shark 3. The other day it passed the TENAA certification: unfortunately, there are no images of the novelty on the agency’s website, but there are key characteristics.

According to TENAA, the gaming smartphone is numbered SHARK KSR-A0 and will receive a 6.67-inch display with Full HD + resolution and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The dimensions of the device are 163.83 × 76.35 × 10.3 mm.

The battery capacity is also revealed – 4500 mAh. The smartphone is expected to receive support for 120W fast charging. The gadget will run on Android 11.

According to early leaks, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 will also receive a top-end Snapdragon 888 processor with an integrated 5G modem and 8GB of RAM.