Xiaomi is preparing a RedmiBook Pro 14S laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor

A new laptop of the Xiaomi RedmiBook sub-brand has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database, which has not yet been officially presented.

Judging by the characteristics in Geekbench, the laptop will receive an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with a base clock speed of 1.8 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.34 GHz, as well as a Radeon graphics accelerator with a frequency of 1.9 GHz. By the way, this processor, like the laptop, has not yet been officially presented.

In addition, the benchmark indicates the presence of 16 GB of RAM and the Windows 10 operating system.

In a single-core test, the novelty showed a result of 1182 points, in a multi-core test – 6431 points.

Most likely, the official announcement of the RedmiBook Pro 14S will take place in January next year.