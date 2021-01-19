Xiaomi introduced today the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with the IC prefix in the name today in India.

The novelty is a slightly improved version of the regular Mi Notebook 14 that was shown last summer. The laptop received an integrated 720p webcam (in the regular model it is not), as well as an Intel Core i5 10210U Comet Lake processor. The top modification of the device is equipped with an Nvidia MX250 video card, 512 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is also equipped with a 14-inch FHD display with a 16: 9 aspect ratio, stereo speakers, two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) ports, one USB 2.0, one HDMI, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop is powered by a 46 Wh battery. According to the company, it will be enough for 10 hours of work. The novelty is charged via a 65-watt power supply.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has already started selling in India at the following prices:

8/256 GB – $600

8/512 GB – $641

8/512 GB + Nvidia MX250 – $682