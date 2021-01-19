Xiaomi introduced the smart camera MiJia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition

Xiaomi has announced the announcement of its new product under the MiJia brand.

We are talking about a smart home camera MiJia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition. It became the updated model of the MiJia Smart Camera, which was shown in 2019. The novelty has received an updated design and construction that rotates horizontally 360 ° and vertically 118°. Interestingly, the device is equipped with a T4 chip. Thanks to him, the camera is able to recognize animals, as well as the faces of users.

The new product has a 3 MP sensor. She can shoot video with a resolution of 2304 × 1296p. The device also boasts a built-in IR sensor with a wavelength of 940 nm. Naturally, the camera can be controlled using a proprietary application on a smartphone.

Xiaomi will start selling the MiJia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition on Youpin’s proprietary crowdfunding platform on January 20th. For a novelty, they will ask for $61.