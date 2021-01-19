Xiaomi introduced the MiJia thermostat with a built-in smart switch

Xiaomi showed today in China not only the MiJia Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition but also the new MiJia Home Screen Display Switch thermostat.

The novelty differs from other similar products by the built-in smart switch with three buttons. They can be assigned to different actions. The device also features a backlit horizontal LCD display. It displays the time, date, temperature, and humidity in the room.

Interestingly, the new product also supports the corporate voice assistant Xiao AI. Hence, the thermostat can be controlled by voice commands and connected to other Xiaomi smart devices.

MiJia Home Screen Display Switch will appear on the Xiaomi Youpin crowdfunding platform on January 20 with a price tag of $15.