Xiaomi introduced MIUI 12.5: what’s new and when to wait for the firmware

Following the flagship smartphone Mi 11, Xiaomi has also shown its new proprietary shell MIUI 12.5.

There are a lot of innovations in the system for the intermediate version. Basically, they relate to the improvements to the MIUI 12 interface, which was shown this spring.

In MIUI 12.5, we have worked on system animations. They have become smoother. The engineers also added new live wallpaper options, an updated Notes app, and more natural system sounds. By the way, they were created together with world sound engineers.

Also, one of the main innovations of MIUI 12.5 is to highlight the MIUI + function. It allows you to open applications, read notifications, copy text, and reply to messages from your Windows computer. For now, only top smartphones will support this feature: Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, and, of course, the brand new Mi 11.

We have not forgotten about privacy in MIUI 12.5. For example, some applications will no longer receive the exact location of the device, but only an approximate one.

In general, the new shell is 20% less “eating up” memory and 17% more energy efficient.

Beta testing of MIUI 12.5 starts in the coming days. Users of 21 models will be able to try the new shell. Xiaomi has not yet revealed the release dates for the stable firmware in China and the global market. Most likely, the update will be released in January-February.