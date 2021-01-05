Xiaomi introduced in India a new smartphone Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi has presented a new smartphone of the Mi 10 line in India – Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G.

Unlike other family members, which are powered by Snapdragon 865, Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by Snapdragon 750G processor with 5G support. It is complemented by Adreno 619 graphics, up to 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There are a cooling system and 11 sensors for temperature control.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS display with FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 support, and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The 16MP front-facing camera has a round notch in the center of the top of the screen.

The display and back are protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and the case is water-repellent and IP53 splash-resistant.

The main camera is made in a circle and consists of a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 8 MP “wide” with a viewing angle of 120 degrees, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording at up to 30fps and 960fps slow-motion video.

Responsible for autonomy is a 4820 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging. Also, Xiaomi Mi 10i offers dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 shell.

The new model will be available in the following modifications:

6/64 GB – $287

6/128 GB – $300

8/128 GB – $328

Sales start on January 7, but the 6/64 GB version will be available later. Choose from Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colors.