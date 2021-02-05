Xiaomi introduced a smartphone with a curved screen on all sides

Xiaomi has presented its new revolutionary smartphone.

Naturally, we are talking about a concept that, like the Mi Mix Alpha, is unlikely to hit the market. The novelty has received an unusual waterfall screen. The panel bends around the smartphone from all four sides. According to the company, the engineers were able to create such a device thanks to a new flexible glass with laminated technology. For its production, Xiaomi has come up with special equipment. It treats the panel with high pressure at 800 ° C.

The concept also boasts a lack of ports and control buttons. The front camera of the device was installed under the screen. The device is charged only using wireless charging. By the way, Xiaomi claims that the concept uses 46 patented technologies.