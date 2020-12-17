Xiaomi introduced a new cheap smartphone Redmi in India today

Xiaomi has unveiled a new budget smartphone Redmi in India today.

The novelty was named Redmi 9 Power. The device is the global version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which recently debuted in China. Also, the smartphone is similar in specifications to the POCO M3.

Redmi 9 Power received a plastic case with a corrugated surface and four colors. The novelty was equipped with a 6.53-inch IPS-display with FHD + resolution. The screen covers 90.34% of the entire front panel and has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera. Unlike the Redmi Note 9 4G and the same POCO M3, the main camera received four sensors. This is the main one at 48 Mp, a wide-angle camera by 8 Mp, a depth sensor at 2 Mp, and a macro module at 2 Mp. The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 18-watt charging.

The Snapdragon 662 chip paired with 4GB of RAM is responsible for the performance of the Redmi 9 Power. The device comes with a drive of 64 or 128 GB.

The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale in India on December 22 with a price tag of $149.