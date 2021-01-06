Xiaomi has released a patched update to Android 11 for smartphones Mi A3

The story of the Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones and the long-suffering update to Android 11 was continued.

Xiaomi has released another update for the Mi A3, which updates the system to Android 11, but does not break the device itself.

The modified firmware can be installed by users who were not updated last time. Those who did it seem to have to fix their gadget. Fortunately, Xiaomi is ready to repair such smartphones for free, even if they are not covered by the warranty.

As for the revised update, it is numbered 12.0.3.0.RFQMIXM and weighs in at about 1.40 GB. The changelog is the same as in the first update and shows typical features of Android 11. Additionally, the December security patch has been added.