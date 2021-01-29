Xiaomi has developed a wireless charger with a range of several meters

Xiaomi has announced a new wireless charging technology – Mi Air Charge. According to the company, it can work at a distance of up to several meters.

The new charger can operate with 5W of power on multiple devices simultaneously at a distance of several meters, and the efficiency is not affected by physical obstacles.

The new patented Mi Air Charge technology, using five built-in antennas, will determine the device’s position in the room. Air Charge then charges it by transmitting millimeter waves through 144 built-in antennas.

To receive the signal, Xiaomi devices will be equipped with two sensors – a beacon for determining the room’s position and an antenna array for receiving waves and converting them.

The company claims that its technology will work with smartphones and smartwatches, bracelets, and other portable devices.

A company spokesman in a conversation with The Verge said that the technology would definitely not hit the market in 2021. The launch dates were not announced.