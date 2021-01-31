Xiaomi has come up with smart glasses that will help get rid of headaches, fatigue and depression

What kind of products is not in the range of Xiaomi, but the Chinese company does not stop there and continues to experiment with gadgets. She recently patented an unusual smart glasses.

The application for registration of the invention was filed on behalf of Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co, and the document itself bears the name “Smart glasses and glasses case” (Smart glasses and glasses case). It describes glasses that have therapeutic functions.

So, glasses can be used to reduce eye fatigue and treat diseases of the brain or mental illness. These are headache, chronic fatigue, depression, restlessness, etc.

For this, the gadget uses the radiation of ultraviolet, infrared, and laser signals and sound and electromagnetic waves.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known whether such glasses will appear on the market.