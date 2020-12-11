Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and 6 more models will receive Android 11

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is going to release the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 for several more smartphone models.

What is known

According to ITHome, the information appeared on the Chinese Mi Community forum. Basically, we are talking about devices of 2019:

Redmi note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (aka Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro)

Redmi K30S Ultra

Xiaomi Mi CC9 (aka Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite)

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

It is not clear when exactly the system is announced for them. It is only known that the manufacturer has already stopped releasing beta versions of Android 10 for these models.

By the way, smartphones Redmi K30 4G, POCO X2, Redmi K30 5G, Mi CC9 Pro, MiCC9 Pro Premium Edition, Mi Note 10 will also be updated to Android 11. The company’s developers have been testing firmware on them for several months.