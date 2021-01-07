Xiaomi certified Mi 11 Lite – a simplified version of the flagship without 5G

At the end of December, Xiaomi introduced the flagship Mi 11 (pictured). Its older version, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, is also expected to be announced. But it turns out that Xiaomi is also preparing a simplified Mi 11 Lite.

The smartphone with the number M2101K9AG has already passed the certification of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The agency confirms its name – Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, as well as some characteristics.

In addition, insiders credit the Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 732G processor without 5G support and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In an unofficial render, the smartphone is shown with a “leaky” display and a triple main camera in a square block.

The price tag is expected to be around $ 330. By the way, in some markets, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite may be released as POCO F2.