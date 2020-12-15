Xiaomi, as promised, released the eBook Reader Pro in China today.

The novelty has become an improved version of last year’s model. The device received an updated appearance and an enlarged from 6 to 7.8 inches E-ink display. It has a resolution of 1872 × 1404p, a pixel density of 300ppi, and 24 brightness levels.

An unknown quad-core processor with low power consumption is responsible for the operation of the e-book. Thanks to him and the 3000 mAh battery, the device can live from one charge up to 70 days. Charging takes place via the USB-C port. Also, the chip, according to the company, has an EPDC controller, which provides smooth page-turning. The reader comes with 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of ROM, and Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The size of the Xiaomi eBook Reader Pro is comparable to an A5 sheet of paper. The “reader” is made of plastic. It has a body thickness of only 7 mm and weighs 251 grams. Of the wireless modules, the device has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi eBook Reader Pro can now be purchased in China for $168. Then the price tag will rise to $200.