Xiaomi announced the presentation date of the series of smartphones Redmi K40

After almost six months of various rumors and leaks, Xiaomi has announced the presentation date for the Redmi K40 smartphones.

According to the manufacturer’s official invitation, the new items will be shown in two weeks – on February 25 (Thursday). The event, as usual, will be held in China.

So, according to the latest rumors, the lineup will include three smartphones: Redmi K40, Redmi K40S and Redmi K40 Pro. The devices will receive AMOLED displays with increased frequency, 4000-5000 mAh batteries with fast charging and different processors. Redmi K40 and K40S are credited with Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870 chips respectively. Redmi K40 Pro, in turn, will run on the latest flagship SoC Snapdragon 888. By the way, the top model of the line will cost in China from 2999 yuan. This is about $ 465.