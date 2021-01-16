Xiaomi after Huawei hit the US blacklist

As we wrote earlier, the Donald Trump administration, on the eve of the inauguration of the new president, published a sanctions list of Chinese companies, which this time included Xiaomi and 8 other manufacturers. Company representatives have already commented on this decision.

We will remind, the US Department of Defense suspects Xiaomi of cooperation with the army and intelligence services of China. But the company denies everything. Below is the full text of the official statement:

“The company complies with the law and acts in accordance with the laws and regulations of the jurisdictions in which it does business. The company reiterates that it provides products and services for civil and commercial use. The company confirms that it is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with the Chinese military and is not a “communist Chinese military company” as defined in the NDAA. The Company will take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The company is looking at the potential impact of this event to gain a better understanding of its impact on the group. The company will make further announcements as needed.”

But in this case, the sanctions are not the same as against Huawei, since Xiaomi can still cooperate with American companies such as Google, Qualcomm, etc. According to the requirements, American companies and other American investors will have to withdraw their investments from Xiaomi before November 11, 2021. Of course, there is still hope for a new president, Joe Biden, who will take office on January 20.