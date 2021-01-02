WS-headphones Galaxy Buds Pro have already appeared on the official Samsung website

We wrote more than once that Samsung should show its new Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones at the presentation of the Galaxy S21 smartphones on January 14th. Now another confirmation of this has appeared on the network.

Our colleagues from SamMobile noticed the earbuds on the official page of Samsung’s Canadian tech support. Therefore, their exit is near. By the way, the leak also confirms the Galaxy Buds Pro name and model number SM-R190.

There are no specifications of the novelty on the site, but thanks to leaks, they are already known. The Galaxy Buds Pro will get 11mm drivers, touchpads for music controls, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dual Connection to quickly switch between two devices, and IPX7 splash and sweat protection. The headphones are also credited with the autonomy of up to 27 hours and a price tag of 229 euros.