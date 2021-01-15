Worldwide, the number of victims of COVID-19 has exceeded two million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus victims in the world has exceeded two million, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, the number of deaths from coronavirus globally has reached 2 000 905; a total of 93 418 283 cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic.