Worldwide, almost four million cases of COVID-19 were detected in a week

The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the world over the past week has again increased by almost four million, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, as of November 29, there were more than 61.8 million cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide. Simultaneously, the growth last week was slightly lower than a week earlier – 3,935,330 against 4,060,891.

The number of patients who have died since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 1.4 million. More than 69,000 people have died in the past week. According to the organization, the largest increase in deaths was recorded last week in the Americas.

Since September, the number of cases of COVID-19 infection has exceeded the previous week’s figures on a weekly basis and reached record levels.