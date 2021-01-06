World’s most expensive footballer named

The CIES Football Observatory named the most expensive football player in the world. This was reported on the organization’s website.

The first place in the ranking was taken by striker “Manchester United” and the England national team Marcus Rashford. Its cost is estimated at 165.6 million euros. In second place were Borussia Dortmund forward Norwegian Erling Holland (152 million euros) and Liverpool’s English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (151.6 million euros).

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi was only in 97th place. Its cost is estimated at 54 million euros. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is worth seven million less and is in 131st position.

On January 2, Transfermarkt named the most expensive footballer in 2020. It turned out to be Holland, whose price increased from 55 to 110 million.