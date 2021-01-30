World’s largest music festival canceled again due to coronavirus

Coachella, one of the world’s largest music and arts festivals, has been cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cameron Kaiser, a spokesman for the health system for Riverside County in California, announced this on Twitter.

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

In March last year, it became known that Coachella would not take place at the scheduled time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This was the first cancellation of the festival in 20 years of its existence. In June, the event was postponed to 2021.