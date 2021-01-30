Free News

World’s largest music festival canceled again due to coronavirus

BY Sam Smith 58 Views
Coachella, one of the world’s largest music and arts festivals, has been cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cameron Kaiser, a spokesman for the health system for Riverside County in California, announced this on Twitter.

In March last year, it became known that Coachella would not take place at the scheduled time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This was the first cancellation of the festival in 20 years of its existence. In June, the event was postponed to 2021.

