World’s first human being vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine

82-year-old Briton Brian Pinker became the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in conjunction with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, according to Sky News.

The use of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine was approved by the UK government last week. The campaign for mass vaccination with this drug started on Monday, January 4.

Pinker was admitted to the University Medical Center, Oxford, where he is undergoing dialysis for kidney disease. He identified himself as a native of Oxford, particularly proud that the vaccine was invented there.

At the end of December, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said the country had ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, enough to vaccinate the entire population.