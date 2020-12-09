World of Warcraft Shadowlands surpasses Diablo 3 to become the fastest selling PC game

After a series of unsuccessful releases, Blizzard earned its first victory with the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

In a report to investors, Activision Blizzard boasted that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was the fastest-selling PC game of all time. Since its launch, the game has been purchased 3.7 million times worldwide.

Diablo 3, released in 2012, held the previous record of 3.5 million copies in its first sales day. So Blizzard has outdone itself.

The achievements do not end there. The company boasted that World of Warcraft attracted more monthly players than in any time period in the past decade. Also, gamers have begun to spend more time in Azeroth, and the total game time has doubled compared to the same period last year.

“It was an incredible pleasure to enter this whole new dimension of the Warcraft universe with millions of players around the world. It’s just as good to see players enjoying all the new features and content in Shadowlands – whether they’re exploring new aspects of their characters through the Covenant or stepping into WoW for the first time with a new player experience in Exile’s Reach, ”said J. Allen Marriage, President of Blizzard Entertainment.