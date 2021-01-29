World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty lost to Simone Halep in an exhibition match

The WTA#1 Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty lost to Romanian Simone Halep in Adelaide’s exhibition match with a score of 6: 3, 1: 6, [8:10]. The duration of the match was 1 hour 6 minutes.

Barty filed three times right through, made 3 double faults and converted 1 breakpoint out of 4. On account of her rival 1 ace, 1 double fault and 2 breaks.

Earlier, Serb Filip Krajinovic won a set against Italian Yannick Sinner with 6: 3. The game with Yannick was played by the 17-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments, Serb Novak Djokovic, who won it with the same score. American Serena Williams defeated Japanese Naomi Osaka – 6: 2, 2: 6, [10: 7]. The Spaniard Rafael Nadal was stronger than the Austrian Dominic Tim – 7: 5, 6: 4.