Wonder Woman 1984 was nominated for an Oscar in all categories

The film Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot in the title role was nominated for an Oscar in all possible categories, including Best Picture and Female role, Comiс Book reports.

The film was shown in theaters in the United States and on HBO Max on December 25.

In addition to Gal Gadot, producers Deborah and Zack Snyder, director Patty Jenkins and screenwriters Geoff Jones and Dave Callaham, actresses Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, and actors Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal are also nominated for the Oscar.

Also competing for the award are costume designer Lindy Hemming, composer Hans Zimmer, cinematographer Matthew Jensen, and other film crew members.

The first Marvel project nominated for an Oscar in the Best Film category was Black Panther, and the first winner of the award from the world of DC comics was Joker, which eventually (after 11 nominations) received two awards last year. The best actor was named Joaquin Phoenix, and the Best Composer – Hildur Gudnadottir.