Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig got married

47-year-old Kristen Wiig on the air of the Stephen Colbert show’s recent release admitted that she celebrated her wedding with her lover. She and Avi Rothman tied the knot after more than five years of marriage.

After Wiig, this became known, telling one of the stories, called Avi “her boyfriend at the time.” Then the presenter asked who Rothman is now an actress.

“Now, he is my husband. We got married, ” Kristen answered briefly, without going into details of the ceremony.

The actress also recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, where she discussed living together with Rothman and their twin children last year, a surrogate mother gave birth to. At first, they planned to have babies independently, but after several failures with IVF, they gave up. Now Kristen admits that motherhood has changed her a lot. The actress added that after the birth of children, she had a previously unknown feeling of calmness and relaxation, she stopped running and rushing somewhere.

“There is something really enjoyable about being at home with them all the time,” Wiig described the quarantine period.

We will recently remind that Wiig played one of the leading roles in the movie “Wonder Woman: 1984”, where she reincarnated as the famous comic book character – Cheetah.