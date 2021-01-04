Will Smith’s 49-year-old wife celebrated New Year’s Eve with a bikini picture

The wife of the star of “Men in Black” Will Smith, 49-year-old Judda Pinkett Smith congratulated her subscribers with a beach photo in a sky-blue bikini against the backdrop an azure sky. The actress complimented the image with gold jewellery, which was in harmony with the gold of her short haircut, a sincere smile and warm words:

“I welcome you all to the new year 2021 with open arms,” Jada wrote in an explanatory summary for the beach day photo. “I have no expectations. I will be calm and grateful in everything in the coming year, ”added the star.

The marriage between Will Smith and Judda Pinkett-Smith was concluded in 1997, the couple is raising two common children and a son, Will, from their first marriage.