Wife attacked her husband with a knife because of a dream of infidelity

Mississippi resident Lindsey Stevens tried to stab her husband because of a dream of infidelity, reports Fox 13, citing police.

It is reported that the incident occurred on Sunday. The woman had a dream in which her husband cheated on her. When Stevens woke up, she went to the kitchen, picked up a knife, and stabbed her husband several times in the back.

According to the TV channel, the woman was detained and charged with aggravated domestic violence.