Why Rockstar might not release GTA 6 due to high sales of GTA 5

Rumors about GTA 6 have been circulating for a long time, but looking at the sales of GTA 5 and the success of GTA Online, one can doubt that Rockstar basically wants to release a sequel.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnik spoke to investors about the success of the projects. According to the head of the company, GTA 5 continues to grow and generate revenue. For the calendar year 2020, the game’s sales have grown to 140 million copies.

As noted by Zelnik, this is the most successful year for GTA 5, except in 2013, when the project was released on PS3 and Xbox 360.

“Grand Theft Auto 5 remains one of the most iconic games ever released and continues to exceed our expectations with more than 140 million units sold. In fact, more copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 were sold in calendar 2020 than in any other year, except 2013, when the project first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360, ”said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnik.

During the Q&A session, one analyst suggested that many GTA 5 users hadn’t played the previous installments. So I asked Zelnik if there were plans to release remasters of early Grand Theft Auto.

“This is a great and encouraging question. I’m willing to leave it as a statement, not as a question, and any updates to our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.”

The rest of the company’s games are also showing promising results. Red Dead Redemption 2 sold 36 million copies, NBA 2K21 sold 8 million, and Borderlands 3 sold 12 million. Take-Two has also decided on plans: 93 games are in development, which is expected to be released in the next 5 years.