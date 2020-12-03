Why Qualcomm’s flagship SoC was named Snapdragon 888 and not Snapdragon 875

Qualcomm has recently announced its new top processor. All the rumors and leaks said that it would be Snapdragon 875, but the company decided differently and called the chip Snapdragon 888. There is a reason for this.

During the announcement, the manufacturer said that the number 888 sounds more premium. It symbolizes good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. The American company thus decided to pay tribute to its partners from China. By the way, during the processor’s presentation, 12 out of 14 named Qualcomm partners were Chinese companies.

Due to the trade war between the US and China, many Chinese smartphone manufacturers consider other SoC suppliers as Plan B. But such a gesture by Qualcomm, on the contrary, will help strengthen relationships with companies.

Recall that Snapdragon 888 is built on 5-nanometer process technology. The chipset boasts a super-powerful Cortex-X1 core, an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem, and an Adreno 660 video accelerator.