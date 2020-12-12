WHO reports 100% rise in deaths from COVID-19 in Europe

Over the past month and a half, the death rate from the coronavirus COVID-19 has increased by 60% worldwide. This was stated at a briefing by the head of the department of emergency diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove. The briefing was broadcast on Twitter. The organization noted that at the same time, there is a decrease in the number of infections in Europe.

“While we see a decrease in the number of infections in many countries in Europe, the percentage of deaths is increasing worldwide. Over the past six weeks, growth has been 60%, ”she said.

These numbers are unevenly distributed around the world, she said. She clarified that during the specified period in Europe, mortality increased by almost 100%.

At the end of November, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, announced a death from the coronavirus in Europe every 17 seconds.

“Last week, over 32,000 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Europe. This means that in the European Region, one person dies every 17 seconds from COVID-19, ”he said.

According to him, despite the worsening situation with the coronavirus, “the introduction of general quarantine is the last resort.”