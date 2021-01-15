WHO recommended not requiring vaccinations for international travel

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) currently does not recommend introducing proof-of-vaccination requirements for COVID for international travel.

“Given that the impact of vaccines on reducing transmission of the virus is not yet known, and the availability of vaccines is currently too limited, the committee recommended that countries do not require proof of vaccination from arriving travelers,” the WHO committee said in its recommendations.

However, it is noted that confirmation of vaccination should not exempt international travelers from compliance with other measures to reduce the risk of travel.