WHO named the main causes of death in the world over the past 20 years

Over the past two decades, people have become more likely to die from non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, according to a large-scale study on the causes of death globally, which was conducted by the World Health Organization. WHO emphasizes that early diagnosis and prevention of such diseases can significantly reduce the number of deaths.

If in 2000 there were only four non-contact-transmitted diseases in the top ten causes of death, in 2019, there were already seven.

“These new assessments are yet another reminder that we urgently need to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of non-contagious diseases,” said WHO chief Tedros Adanom Gebreisus. — They also talk about how important it is to radically improve the primary health care system… which is clearly at the core of everything from fighting non-communicable diseases to dealing with a global pandemic.”

WHO also concludes that the average life expectancy in the world has increased by 6 years since 2000: now it is more than 73 years, and 20 years ago it was about 67. However, only five of these additional six years of life are spent remaining healthy.

The study is based on data collected before the coronavirus pandemic and does not reflect how the spread of the COVID-19 infectious disease has affected overall trends in recent years.

The main causes of death in the world according to WHO (2019)

– Coronary heart disease

-Stroke

-Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

-Lower respiratory tract infections (infectious disease)

-Neonatal diseases (infectious disease)

-Cancer of the trachea, bronchi, and lungs

-Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia

-Diarrhea (infectious disease)

-Diabetes

-Kidney disease.