WHO may approve Pfizer and Biotech vaccine by the end of the year

The World Health Organization (WHO) has until the end of this month to approve a vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer of the United States and BioNTech of Germany for use in emergencies. This was stated on Monday at a briefing by the Assistant Director-General of the organization Mariangela Simao.

“The vaccine could be listed for possible use in emergencies as early as this month,” she said.

For its part, the chief scientific officer of the organization, Soumya Swaminathan, noted that the supply of this vaccine under the COVAX mechanism in limited quantities might begin in late January or early February.

COVAX is a mechanism to support the creation of production facilities and conduct centralized procurement. Under the terms of the program, high-income countries pay to purchase vaccines, thereby subsidizing the so-called funded States in this area. According to the plans, under the mechanism, 2 billion doses of the vaccine should be produced and distributed evenly worldwide by the end of 2021.