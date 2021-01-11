WHO looks forward to working with China to identify the source of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the statement of the Chinese authorities on the visit of WHO experts to the country, hopes for close cooperation on identifying the source of COVID-19, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On January 6, Gebreyesus stated that the Chinese authorities had not yet issued the necessary permits for WHO experts who planned to go to the country to determine the origin of COVID-19. On Monday, the State Health Committee of the People’s Republic of China announced that a delegation of WHO experts will arrive in China on January 14, according to the parties’ agreements.

“We welcome China’s announcement regarding an international team investigating the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19. We look forward to working closely with our Chinese colleagues on this important mission to identify the source of the virus and how it spreads among the population,” the WHO chief wrote on his Twitter account.

A group of experts was created to find out the origin of the new coronavirus. The group includes representatives from Japan, Qatar, the United States, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Denmark.