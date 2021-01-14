WHO international team of experts arrived in Wuhan

An international team of WHO experts, which will investigate the origin of COVID-19, arrived in Wuhan, China, on Thursday, where the first outbreak of the disease was recorded at the end of December 2019, CGTN TV channel reports.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities said that WHO experts will arrive in Wuhan from Singapore and be placed in quarantine, which in China lasts at least 14 days.

As follows from the live broadcast footage, which is conducted by the TV channel CGTN, experts at the airport building are currently waiting for ambulances and employees in protective suits.

The experts’ panel includes representatives from Japan, Qatar, the United States, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Denmark.