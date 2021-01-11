WHO gave a forecast for the emergence of collective immunity from COVID-19

Humanity will not be able to achieve collective immunization against coronavirus in 2021, said Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization.

“We will not be able to achieve collective immunization in 2021. In some countries, there will be unprotected people,” she said at a briefing.

Swaminathan pointed out the need to take precautions against coronavirus at least until the end of the year until the vaccination of the most at-risk people is completed.

The WHO representative noted that a year ago, it was difficult to imagine that there would be several vaccines in the world at once and urged to be patient while waiting for vaccinations.