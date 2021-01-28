WHO fears “terrible storm” of COVID-19 in Africa

According to the WHO, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Africa is growing rapidly, and new variants of the coronavirus, spreading in an increasing number of countries, may cause a second wave of the disease.

Over the past week, 175 thousand new coronavirus infection cases and 6.2 thousand deaths were recorded on the continent. In the four weeks from December 29 to January 25, the number of new cases increased by 50% compared to the previous four weeks.

It is noted that the strain, first identified in South Africa, is predominant and affects a record number of cases in some African countries. WHO is now helping countries track down new variants and fight their spread.

“In addition to the new options, the fatigue of COVID-19 and the consequences of the end-of-year meetings can trigger a terrible storm (of morbidity) and cause a second wave in Africa and overcrowding of health facilities,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti, whose words are quoted in a statement issued by the organization.