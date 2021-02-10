WHO explains why it is too early to rejoice in the reduction in the number of cases of COVID-19

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the world and deaths from it continues to decline. According to the World Health Organization, there are more and more countries where the British, South African, and Brazilian/Japanese strains have been identified.

The decline in the number of new cases is observed for the fourth week in a row: Last week, 3.1 million infected people were identified worldwide — 17 percent less than a week earlier. This is the lowest figure in 15 weeks.

“The number of reported deaths also declined for the second week in a row: last week, 88 thousand new deaths were registered, which is ten percent less than the previous week, ” the report says.

A total of 3,153,426 cases of COVID were detected worldwide from February 1 to February 7, and 88,369 people died.

Nevertheless, new, more contagious strains continue to spread: the British one has already been detected in 86 countries, the South African one in 44, and the Brazilian/Japanese one in 15.