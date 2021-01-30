WHO experts visited the hospital in Wuhan, where the first cases of COVID-19 were treated

An international team of experts from the World Health Organization, who arrived in Wuhan to identify the source of COVID-19, visited the city hospital, where people were treated who were among the first to become infected with the coronavirus, Marion Koopmans, a member of the delegation, said.

“Just returned after visiting Jinyintan Hospital, which specialized in infectious diseases and was intended to treat the first cases in Wuhan. The stories are very similar to what I’ve heard from our doctors in intensive care units,” she wrote on Twitter.

An international team of WHO experts are currently in China to investigate the origin of COVID-19. The specialists arrived in Wuhan, China, on January 14, after which they were placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine. As the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, the quarantine of the WHO group of international experts has ended. They will continue to work with the Chinese side on cooperation regarding the origin of the virus.